[WATCH] Keith Schembri does not comment upon his arrival to court

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri gives no comments over his alleged role in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia 

karl_azzopardi
22 June 2020, 10:25am
by Karl Azzopardi
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri had no comments to give upon his arrival to court. 

Keith Schembri is taking the witness stand this morning to testify in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

Asked whether he is involved in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Schembri, flanked by lawyers and security personnel, had no comments to give. 

Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday

The former OPM chief of staff, said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening the time had finally come for him to speak “and tell things as they are”. 

Murder middleman Melvin Theuma has claimed that Fenech used to get sensitive information about the Caruana Galizia investigation from the former OPM chief of staff.

Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday

In light of recent allegations surrounding the Montenegro wind farm scandal, Schembri was asked to confirm his role as a silent partner in 17 Black, to which he also did not reply. 

He also refused to comment on whether he received any money from Yorgen Fenech through projects administered by his companies. 

Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday
Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday

Schembri is expected to be asked about 17 Black, a secretive Dubai company owned by Fenech, which had been listed as a target client for Schembri’s Panama company.

READ MORE: Keith Schembri, former chief of staff, testifies in Yorgen Fenech compilation of evidence

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
