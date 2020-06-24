menu

No new COVID-19 cases for third day in a row

Malta has registered three consecutive days with zero cases of coronavirus

laura_calleja
24 June 2020, 12:38pm
by Laura Calleja

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

This is the third consecutive day that Malta has registered zero cases.

The ministry said that six more patients have recovered, with the total number of active cases now standing at 32. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 624 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 923 swab tests were carried out. This brings the total of tests since March to 90,544.

The Health Ministry said that 11 patients are still receiving treatment in hospitals; One at Karen Grech Hospital, two at Mater Dei Hospital, three at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital and five at St Thomas hospital.  

