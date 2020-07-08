menu

No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry

laura_calleja
8 July 2020, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja

No new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

One more patient has recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at 10. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 654 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 08•07•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate | Covid19 Malta

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

In the past 24 hours, 775 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 104,099 tests having been carried out so far on the island. 

The Health Ministry said that three persons were currently receiving care in hospitals; one at Sir Paul Boffa Hospital, and two at St Thomas Hospital.

More in National
[WATCH] COVID-19: Government vouchers to start being sent today
National

[WATCH] COVID-19: Government vouchers to start being sent today
Karl Azzopardi
MaltaToday threatened by SLAPP action from Socar representative
National

MaltaToday threatened by SLAPP action from Socar representative
MaltaToday Staff
No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight
National

No new COVID-19 cases registered overnight
Laura Calleja
Delia was accused by MPs of meeting Robert Abela over ‘Yorgen Fenech’ attacks
National

Delia was accused by MPs of meeting Robert Abela over ‘Yorgen Fenech’ attacks
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.