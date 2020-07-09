One new COVID-19 case registered overnight

One new case of COVID-19 has been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

Two more patient has recovered, with the total number of active cases standing at nine. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 656 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 809 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 104,908 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

The Health Ministry said that the case was sporadic and was not linked to a known cluster; the person was asymptomatic.