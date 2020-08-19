menu

47 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

laura_calleja
19 August 2020, 12:33pm
by Laura Calleja

47 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, six were family members of previously known cases, three were direct contacts of known cases, and around 13 cases were sporadic.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 19•08•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

18 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 677.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 794 people have recovered from the virus and nine patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,261 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 163,318 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

