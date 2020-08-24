Warm winter contributed to a summer without stinging jellyfish

Winter’s warm weather has led to Malta’s beaches being relatively free of Mauve Stinger jellyfish during the summer season, marine biologist Alan Deidun said.

The warmer winter meant that the Mauve Stinger had early blooms in May and June when most people had not yet started swimming, he told MaltaToday.

Swimmers around the island have noticed that the infamous purple jelly fish whose sting is known for its agonising pain has rarely been seen.

Deidun said the reproduction of Mauve Stinger jellyfish is stimulated by water temperatures.

“Reproduction started two months prior to when we normally expect, this meant that beaches were flooded with purple jelly fish at around May and June. By mid-June, the majority of them had died out,” Deidun said.

Some have also attributed this to a higher population of turtles in the seas around Malta but Deidun said this was not necessarily the case.

“While turtles do eat jellyfish, it is not their preferred diet and more of a supplementary meal when they surface. Their diet consists more of octopus, crabs or seaweed, so turtles’ feeding habits are not going to affect jellyfish populations,” he said.

Deidun pointed out that while the Mauve Stinger is the most commonly known jellyfish species, there are other types that can be found in Maltese waters such as the Fried Egg Jellyfish.

“The Fried Egg Jellyfish, which is harmless and has no sting, has also reproduced earlier due to higher sea temperatures. While it is normally spotted at this time of the year, sightings started coming in as early as July,” he said.

Drawing comparisons to last year, the marine biologist said that a cold winter led to later jellyfish blooms in 2019.

“It really is a tale of two winters, we are literally seeing the effects temperature fluctuations have on the sea’s food chains,” he said.

Turtle nesting

And the higher sea temperatures may also have to do with the higher number of turtles nesting in Malta - this summer alone, four turtles laid their eggs on Maltese beaches. Turtle hatchlings emerged on Sunday evening, for a second time during the summer.

Deidun said that while studies are still ongoing, the rise in water temperatures might be attracting more species towards the northern and western side of the Mediterranean Sea.

READ ALSO: Loggerhead turtle hatchlings emerge from turtle nest on Golden Bay

“Species like turtles would have normally preferred to stay at the eastern side of the sea near Cyprus and Greece, but now countries like Malta and Sicily are registering a record number of turtle nests. Recent studies have shown that at least 40 turtles have nested at the Southern side of Sicily,” he said.

He also said that this might pose new dangers to endemic species.

“With the introduction of alien species entering the sea through the Suez Canal, endemic species will have to face new predators,” Deidun said.

Have you spotted a jellyfish? Report it here.