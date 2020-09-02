Melvin Theuma released from hospital following heart surgery

Melvin Theuma, the middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, has been discharged from Mater Dei Hospital following heart surgery, police said.

Theuma was hospitalised on Saturday after he fell ill and reported chest pains.

Later, medical examinations confirmed that one of Theuma’s arteries had narrowed and that he required a stent.

On Wednesday morning, the police confirmed that he had been released from the hospital.

Earlier in July, Theuma had been rushed to hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds at his Swieqi home. First taken care of in intensive care, he was later transferred to the ENT ward until his condition improved and he was able to be discharged.

Police said all signs pointed to the stabbing being self-inflicted.

Theuma is a key witness in the Caruana Galizia assassination. He acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

