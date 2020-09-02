menu

22 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

laura_calleja
2 September 2020, 12:24pm
by Laura Calleja

22 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, six were family members of a previously known case, three were work colleagues of a positive case, one was a contact from social gatherings, one was a direct contact of a positive case and one was imported.

37 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 428.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,490 people have recovered from the virus and 13 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,067 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 194,576 tests having been carried out so far on the island.

