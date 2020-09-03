34 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

34 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered overnight, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said that today's cases were still being investigated.

From yesterday’s cases, six were family members of previously known cases, two were work colleagues of positive cases, and three were direct contact of positive cases.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 03•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

38 more people have since recovered from the virus. The number of active cases now stands at 424.

10 migrants also tested positive in the last 24 hours, however, they do not makeup part of the island's official data.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, 1,528 people have recovered from the virus and 13 patients have died.

In the past 24 hours, 2,438 swab tests were carried out. With a grand total of 197,014 tests having been carried out so far on the island.