25 new COVID-19 cases registered on Sunday

25 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, after 1,551 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Active cases now stand at 398, after 26 new recoveries were registered.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,627, while a total of 202,137 swabs were carried out since the pandemic started.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 06•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Sunday, 6 September 2020

Total cases number 2,039.

The health ministry said that from yesterday’s cases 10 were family members of a previously known cluster, two cases were work colleagues, one was from a gathering and four cases were direct contact of other positive cases.

Deaths from the coronavirus stand at 14.