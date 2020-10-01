37 new cases of COVID-19 registered overnight

37 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

Active cases now stand at 455, after 43 recoveries were recorded.

2,574 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 256,557 since the pandemic began.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 01•10•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, October 1, 2020

The total number of cases stands at 3,095 while total recoveries number 2,605

So far 35 people have died due to the virus.

The ministry said that today’s cases are still being investigated. However, from yesterday's cases, three were family members of previously known cases, three were direct contact of other positive cases, three were from St Joseph’s care home, one was a contact of a positive work colleague, and two were related to social gatherings with other positive cases.