140 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths registered on Sunday

140 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Sunday.

Active cases stand at 1,832, with a total of 6,182 cases since the pandemic started.

131 new recoveries were also registered, with recoveries totalling 4,286.

3,414 swabs were carried out in the last 24 hours, with 339,733 swabs carried out since the pandemic started.

Two new deaths were registered on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 64.

The first death, a 91-year-old woman, was confirmed positive on 21 October. She was admitted to Boffa Hospital on the 24 October and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital on the 27 October.

The woman died on Saturday evening. The health ministry said she suffered from chronic sickness.

The second case, an 80-year-old man, was confirmed positive on the 15 October, and was admitted to St Thomas Hospital on 17 October. He was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital on the 21 October.

He also died on Saturday evening.

While today’s cases are still being investigated, from yesterday’s cases seven were family members of previously known cases, 18 were contacts with other positive colleagues, five were direct contacts with other positive cases, three were imported and three were from social gatherings.