Health ministry announces 76th COVID-19 death

The woman, a 91-year-old, tested positive on 31 October

nicole_meilak
8 November 2020, 11:14am
by Nicole Meilak

A 91-year-old woman has died after contracting COVID-19, making her Malta's 76th victim of the virus. 

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on 31 October and passed away this morning at the Good Samaritan Hospital.

The health ministry extends their condolences to the family of the victim and reminds everyone to observe all prevention measures.

Elderly homes are once again experiencing significant increases in positive cases. During last Friday's COVID-19 bulletin, Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that there are 51 positive residents at Dar Pinto, 21 residents registered at Golden Care Home, and another 13 residents at Zammit Clapp geriatric hospital. 

The Good Samaritan facility was set up to take in elderly people or people with disabilities who were living at a residence and tested positive for COVID-19. As of last Friday, there were 59 patients at the hospital.

The daily COVID-19 bulletin will be published later today.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
