79 new COVID-19 cases, lowest number in weeks

COVID-19 update for 4 February | 79 new cases, 144 recoveries • 2,545 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,944 • Vaccine doses administered till Wednesday 31,633

laura_calleja
4 February 2021, 12:40pm
by Laura Calleja
79 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday
79 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.  

144 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,545.

31,633 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which 5,410 were second doses.   

Total recoveries stand at 15,567 while total cases registered stand at 18,385.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 273.

2,944 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 624,370.

