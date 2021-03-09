menu

Repubblika files judicial protest against NGO commissioner

The commissioner asked the NGO to 'regulate itself' and act in terms of the law, citing funding issues and political partisanship

nicole_meilak
9 March 2021, 2:32pm
by Nicole Meilak
Pictured above: Repubblika President Robert Aquilina
Pictured above: Repubblika President Robert Aquilina

Civil society NGO Repubblika has filed a judicial protest in court against the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations after being told that they are in breach of the law.

The commissioner’s office had highlighted funding issues and political partisanship in Repubblika’s organisations, arguing that they are functioning as a private interest foundation and not a voluntary organisation.

In the judicial protect, Repubblika call this behaviour “illegal and anti-constitutional”, while formally asking that the commissioner withdraw its threat to de-list the NGO and acknowledge that the assertions are unfounded.

"Such a letter is not acceptable in a democratic society. It is an insult that the government office that is supposed to be strengthened by civil society tells us to 'lower the volume' so that we can survive," a Repubblika statement reads.

The NGO yesterday held a press conference reiterating their demands, themselves threatening to mobilise public opinion if the commissioner fails to withdraw its warning.

Repubblika President Robert Aquilina had pointed out that the Commissioner approved the statute and personally confirmed in meetings throughout previous months that the NGO is fully compliant with the law, signalling a recent change of heart from the office.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in National
Inquiry into death of seven-year-old girl not yet concluded three years later
National

Inquiry into death of seven-year-old girl not yet concluded three years later
Karl Azzopardi
Almost 17,000 people over 62 still in employment
National

Almost 17,000 people over 62 still in employment
Karl Azzopardi
Speaker rules against breach of privilege complaint raised by David Thake
National

Speaker rules against breach of privilege complaint raised by David Thake
Kurt Sansone
Air Malta extends waiving of rebooking fee until end May
National

Air Malta extends waiving of rebooking fee until end May
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.