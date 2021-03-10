Greens want stronger measures to curb surge of COVID-19 cases

ADPD is concerned with the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases, many coming from schools, contrary to justifications to keep schools open, the party said on Wednesday.

“It is clear that what was said for schools and the effect on the pandemic three months ago, today no longer counts, the new variants have are gripping the population,” ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

Today Malta registered 510 new cases, a record for the island.

Both the Malta Union of Teachers and the Union of Professional Educators have registered industrial disputes with the authorities over the rising number of cases.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has also called for a national health emergency to be declared.

Carmel Cacopardo said that while the party appreciated the health authorities’ work during these difficult times, much tougher measures were needed to protect people’s health properly.

“Popularity does not necessarily go hand in hand with conscientious and courageous leadership. While we are aware that strict measures can lead to difficulties and challenges for many families, these measures need to be taken, no matter how hard they are. This is to protect the health of the public and also to eventually give the economy a chance to recover sustainably,” Cacopardo said.