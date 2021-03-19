COVID-19: One death and 179 new cases

179 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday, the health ministry has said.

138,264 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Thursday. Of which 42,557 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 24,432, while total cases registered stand at 27,694.

There are 2,898 active COVID-19 cases.

One person died in the last 24-hours. A woman aged 77, who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The total number of deaths is 364.

4,046 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 776,252.