COVID-19: 33 new cases and 36 recoveries
33 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.
295,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 93,727 were second doses.
Total recoveries stand at 29,166 while total cases registered stand at 30,096.
There are 519 active COVID-19 cases.
No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.
The total number of deaths is 411.
2,129 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 853,286.