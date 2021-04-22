COVID-19: 33 new cases and 36 recoveries

33 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

295,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 93,727 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 29,166 while total cases registered stand at 30,096.

There are 519 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 411.

2,129 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 853,286.