menu

COVID-19: 33 new cases and 36 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 22 April | 33 new cases • 36 recoveries • 519 active cases • 2,129 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Wednesday 295,587

laura_calleja
22 April 2021, 12:31pm
by Laura Calleja
33 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday
33 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday

33 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.

295,587 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Wednesday. Of which, 93,727 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 29,166 while total cases registered stand at 30,096.

There are 519 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 411.

2,129 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 853,286.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.