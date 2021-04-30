Air Malta planning to operate 3,012 flights over summer season

Air Malta is committing itself to operate 3,012 flights between May and October 2021, as the airline launches its summer schedule.

This summer, the airline will operate direct flights to and from Amsterdam, Brussels, Catania, Frankfurt, Geneva, Lisbon, London Heathrow, Lyon, Manchester, Munich, Milan Linate, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

Further direct flights will be operating to and from Moscow and Tel Aviv subject to the opening of safe corridors.

"The schedule focuses on Malta's core markets for inbound tourism and is in line with Air Malta's strategy of being a point-to-point carrier operating to major European cities and major airports attaching to larger network airlines through key interline partnerships and code-sharing agreements," Air Malta Chief Commercial Officer Roy Kinnear stated.

Beyond this, London Heathrow airport will be served up to 10 times weekly over the peak season, while twice weekly services will be set up to Manchester.

Up to 11 weekly services will be provided to Charles De Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris. Rome, Munich and Vienna will be served up to five times weekly.

On recent developments in Malta's tourism reopening, the airline's Executive Chairman David G Curmi said that the team is happy to note the gradual increase in consumer confidence for summer travel.

"This increase, driven primarily by the success of the vaccination rollouts in many countries, especially in Malta, augurs well for an easing of travel restrictions and a restart in tourism this summer. We are happy to be part of the process and help re-open our islands to tourism," he said.