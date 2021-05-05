menu

COVID-19: 30 new cases and 38 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 5 May | 30 new cases • 38 recoveries • 280 active cases • 1,785 Swab tests past 24 hours • Vaccine doses administered until Tuesday 352,421

laura_calleja
5 May 2021, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja
30 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said. 

352,421 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 111,318 were second doses.  

Total recoveries stand at 29,715, while total cases registered stand at 30,411.

There are 280 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 416.

1,785 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 876,070.

