COVID-19: 30 new cases and 38 recoveries

30 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

352,421 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered until Tuesday. Of which, 111,318 were second doses.

Total recoveries stand at 29,715, while total cases registered stand at 30,411.

There are 280 active COVID-19 cases.

No deaths were registered in the last 24-hours.

The total number of deaths is 416.