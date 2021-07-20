After pandemic, 42% less likely to use public transport

While the pandemic may have increased the public’s appreciation of open spaces and the countryside, it may well result in a greater reliance on the private car, a Europe-wide survey suggests.

The Eurobarometer survey reveals that after the lifting of restrictions, 42% of Maltese respondents will be using public transport less than they did before the onset of the pandemic. Only 27% of all respondents in the 27 EU member states gave a similar response. Significantly 34% of Maltese replied that they will be “much less likely” to use public transport compared to 16% of respondents in all member states. Only the Hungarians are now less inclined to use public transport than the Maltese.

The survey conducted in April and published last week asked EU citizens whether the COVID-19 pandemic will change some of their behaviour, such as how frequently they work from home or use public transport.

Since the pandemic was still at its peak when the interviews were held, the reluctance to use public transport could reflect an aversion to confined spaces, which are associated with a greater risk of contagion.

But a greater aversion to public transport may well result in other problems like increased congestion and pollution, which continue to erode quality of life while undermining plans to create more liveable cities through pedestrianisation.

The results suggest that after the pandemic Maltese will be more disposed to work from home and visit rural areas for leisure, but less likely to consider moving to more rural areas and to use public transport.

In an indication of greater appreciation of nature during the pandemic, 61% of Maltese replied that they are “much more likely” to visit rural areas for leisure purposes. A further 14% replied that they are “somewhat more likely” to spend more leisure time in the countryside.

Among the EU27 only the Cypriots (67%) are now much more likely to visit rural areas for leisure. Only 33% of all EU citizens replied that they are much more likely to visit the countryside for leisure. But while visiting the countryside is becoming a more popular activity, the vast majority would not consider relocating their homes to more rural areas.

The survey shows 27% of Maltese will be much more likely to work from home than they did before the pandemic. This may well offset the pandemic’s negative impact on public transport if reflected in less hours spent commuting to work.

Despite Malta’s small size, a significant minority still considers access by public transport to basic services to be difficult. One in 10 say that it is not possible to reach the nearest supermarket by bus while a further 13% say this is difficult. 25% also consider reaching the nearest doctors’ surgery by bus difficult or impossible.

The survey also quizzed respondents on issues impacting rural areas. 62% of Maltese said the priority should be that of addressing threats to the environment. This reply was the most mentioned in Malta and the Netherlands (38%).

The second most mentioned priority for Maltese respondents was improving transport infrastructure and connections (46%). This was also the most mentioned reply in 16 member states.

The destruction of natural habitats or the loss of animals or plant species is identified as an immediate and urgent problem by 66% of Maltese citizens whereas 18% think this is more of a problem for the future.

Rising temperatures was considered as an immediate and urgent problem by 49% of the Maltese compared to 58% of all European respondents. 28% of Maltese think this is more of a problem for the future.

The survey was conducted before the latest heat wave hitting not just Malta but some of the coldest places in the planet like Canada which may well increase the level of urgency in the future.

FINDINGS

When all of the current COVID-19 restrictions end, will you be more likely or less likely to do each of the following compared to before the pandemic?