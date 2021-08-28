PN appeals for safeguarding of lampuki fishers against poachers

Maltese fishermen are being robbed by foreign fisherman and abandoned by the Maltese government, the Nationalist Party has charged.

PN spokesperson for fisheries Edwin Vassallo and spokesperson for Home Affairs Beppe Fenech Adami, said in a statement that lampuki (dolphin fish) fishing is a main source of income for Maltese fishermen.

MaltaToday last year revealed a video of Maltese fishermen engaging with Tunisians suspected to be stealing their quarry from the traditional lampuki fishing lines.

The PN said that government had promised more surveillance of the affected fishing zoneson press but this year, the fishermen are reporting the same issues are not seeing any presence of the armed forces.

The MPs added that the government needs to expand his powers within the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean, in order to oversee that other countries increase enforcement on their registered fishing vessels.

“The truth is that nowadays the living of Maltese and Gozitan fishermen is continuously threatened by foreign fishermen, that fish illegally in Maltese waters,” Vassallo said.

He said that the government’s promise for protection have never materialised and they appealed for action. “Our fishermen deserve all the necessary protection in order to maintain this industry, which is so important to our country”.