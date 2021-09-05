COVID-19: Two deaths, 49 new cases registered

49 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.

Active cases stand at 723, after 43 new recoveries were registered.

Two deaths, a 69-year-old female and a 41-year-old man, died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive to COVID-19.

Deaths now stand at 444.

3,998 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,208,855.

A total of 31 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 799,148 vaccine doses were administered, of which 415,210 were a first dose. 413,811 people are fully vaccinated.