COVID-19: Two deaths, 49 new cases registered
5 September COVID-19 update | 49 new cases • 723 active cases • 3,998swab tests in past 24 hours • 31 patients in hospital, two in ITU • Fully vaccinated residents at 413,811 • Total deaths at 444
49 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.
Active cases stand at 723, after 43 new recoveries were registered.
Two deaths, a 69-year-old female and a 41-year-old man, died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive to COVID-19.
Deaths now stand at 444.
3,998 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,208,855.
A total of 31 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in the ITU.
Till yesterday, 799,148 vaccine doses were administered, of which 415,210 were a first dose. 413,811 people are fully vaccinated.