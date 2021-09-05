menu

COVID-19: Two deaths, 49 new cases registered

5 September COVID-19 update | 49 new cases • 723 active cases • 3,998swab tests in past 24 hours • 31 patients in hospital, two in ITU • Fully vaccinated residents at 413,811 • Total deaths at 444 

5 September 2021, 12:38pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File Photo

49 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.  

Active cases stand at 723, after 43 new recoveries were registered.  

Two deaths, a 69-year-old female and a 41-year-old man, died at Mater Dei Hospital while positive to COVID-19.  

Deaths now stand at 444.  

3,998 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 1,208,855.  

A total of 31 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in the ITU.  

Till yesterday, 799,148 vaccine doses were administered, of which 415,210 were a first dose. 413,811 people are fully vaccinated.  

