COVID-19: One death registered, no patients in ITU

14 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

During the last 24-hours, a 66-year-old man passed away while positive for COVID-19 and the total number of deaths stands at 458.

Active cases stand at 311 after 30 recoveries were registered.

There are currently five coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, but none are in ITU.

Until yesterday, 824,327 vaccine doses were administered, of which 12,071 were booster doses.