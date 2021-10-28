menu

10% of women experienced harassment in past year – EIGE

Meanwhile, 10% of women between 16-29 years of age experienced cyber harassment over the past five years

28 October 2021, 11:40am
by Nicole Meilak

10% of women in Malta experienced some form of harassment over the past year, according to a report by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE).

The institute found that 17% of women in Malta were harassed at some point over the past five years. Meanwhile, 7% of women with disabilities experienced harassment during the same five-year period, while 4% reported the same in the past 12 months.

Regarding cyber harassment, 10% of women aged 16-29 experienced such intimidation over the past five years. Over the 12 months, 3% of women reported experiencing cyber harassment.

Despite the statistics, the EIGE could not properly assess Malta on gender violence due to a lack of comparable EU-wide data.
In fact, no data was available on cases of physical or sexual violence experienced by women at home.

On LGBTIQ intersectionality, 4% of lesbian women and 5% of bisexual women were physically or sexually attacked in the past five years for being queer.

Among the resident migrant population in 2011, EIGE found that between 39% and 57% of girls were at risk of female genital mutilation.

In 2018, two women were killed by a family member in Malta. Across 14 EU Member States, over 600 women were murdered by an intimate partner, family member, or relative in the same year.

