Woman and two children hospitalised after Naxxar car accident

A woman and two children were hospitalised following a traffic accident in Naxxar on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at around 12:30pm in Triq tal-Balal.

Police said that a woman driving a Hyundai i10 collided with a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 20-year-old from Marsaskala.

The two children, 14 and 11, were passengers in the Hyundai.

The woman and children were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

During the accident, a third parked vehicle was damaged when a wall collapsed.