COVID-19: Hospitalisations rise to 16, active cases surpass 900

71 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 464.

Active cases stand at 907 after 30 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 16 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 933,791 vaccine doses were administered, of which 99,506 were booster doses.