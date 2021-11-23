COVID-19: Hospitalisations rise to 16, active cases surpass 900

menu

23 November COVID-19 update | 71 new cases • 907 active cases • 16 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • vaccine booster doses 99,506 • Total deaths 464

laura_calleja
23 November 2021, 12:32pm
by Laura Calleja
71 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 464. 

Active cases stand at 907 after 30 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 16 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 933,791 vaccine doses were administered, of which 99,506 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
