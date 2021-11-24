menu

COVID-19: 86 new cases registered, booster jabs exceed 100,000

24 November COVID-19 update | 86 new cases • 954 active cases • 17 patients in hospital, 2 in ITU • vaccine booster doses 102,335 • Total deaths 464

laura_calleja
24 November 2021, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja
86 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday

86 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show. 

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 464. 

Active cases stand at 954 after 39 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 17 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 936,815 vaccine doses were administered, of which 102,335 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
