COVID-19: 86 new cases registered, booster jabs exceed 100,000

86 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

No new deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths standing at 464.

Active cases stand at 954 after 39 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 17 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 936,815 vaccine doses were administered, of which 102,335 were booster doses.

