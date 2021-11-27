COVID-19: 95 new cases registered, 47 recoveries
27 November COVID-19 update | 95 new cases • 1,051 active cases • 12 patients in hospital, 1 in ITU • Vaccine booster doses 110,676 • Total deaths 468
95 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.
Total deaths remain 468, as none were registered in the past 24 hours.
Active cases stand at 1,051 after 47 recoveries were registered.
12 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital of whom, one is in the ITU.
Till yesterday, 945,882 vaccine doses were administered of which 110,676 are booster doses.