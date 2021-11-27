menu

COVID-19: 95 new cases registered, 47 recoveries

27 November COVID-19 update | 95 new cases • 1,051 active cases • 12 patients in hospital, 1 in ITU • Vaccine booster doses 110,676 • Total deaths 468

luke_vella
27 November 2021, 12:48pm
by Luke Vella
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

95 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Saturday, figures published by the health ministry Facebook page show.

Total deaths remain 468, as none were registered in the past 24 hours.

Active cases stand at 1,051 after 47 recoveries were registered.

12 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital of whom, one is in the ITU.

Till yesterday, 945,882 vaccine doses were administered of which 110,676 are booster doses.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.