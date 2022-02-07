COVID-19: One death and 175 new cases registered

175 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 65-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths to 570.

Active cases stand at 2,331 after 236 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 90 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which five are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,222,529 vaccine doses were administered, of which 334,448 were booster doses.