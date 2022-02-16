US commends Malta's efforts to implement FATF recommendations

The United States has praised Malta on its implementation of FATF recommendations during a phone call between Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Financial Action Task Force grey listed Malta in June 2021, calling for more effective action against money laundering.

"Donfried appreciated the efforts of the Maltese Government on the implementation of the action plan of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and lauded the government strengthening of good governance in the areas of democracy, the judiciary, finance, and freedom of the press," the ministry said.

She also conveyed her appreciation for Malta’s efforts in the field of maritime security to counter blue-collar crime at sea, while she also looked forward to working together at the Security Council should Malta’s bid to become an elected member for the period 2023-24 be successful.

Donfried and Bartolo agreed that the countries would work together for the development of renewable energy and the protection of energy sovereignty.

The two also called for a diplomatic solution to the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia. Both agreed that each country should have its sovereignty and security protected without threatening or diminishing the sovereignty and security of another country.

