COVID-19: Hospitalisations increase to 75, 415 new cases registered

415 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, as per the figures published by the Health Ministry.

No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remainingat 626.

Active cases stand at 3,253 after 131 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 75 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which two are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,254,115 vaccine doses were administered, of which 349,154 were booster doses.