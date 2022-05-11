Malta opens first embassy in Latin America

John Aquilina is Malta's first resident ambassador to Brazil, after he presented his credentials to the country's president Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

This is the first time Malta has established a diplomatic presence in Latin America.

According to a government statement, Aquilina presented his credentials on Wednesday, in a ceremony attended by Bolsonaro and Brazil's foreign affairs minister Carlos Alberto Franco França

Bolsonaro said he was happy to hear that Malta chose Brazil as the location of its first embassy in Latin America, and showed interest in improving exchanges and cooperations between Malta and Brazil.

Aquilina reiterated Malta's intention to strengthen its commitment to Brazil and Latin America.

Malta's foreign policy strategy document had specified that government intends on strengthening bilateral trans-Atlantic relationships with Latin American countries and explore new economic or political opportunities.