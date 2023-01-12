65% of Maltese think things are going in the 'right direction'

There are currently only three Member States where a majority of respondents think things are going in the right direction in their country: Luxembourg, Malta (both 65%) and Ireland (46%).

In the remaining 24 countries, the majority think things in their country are going in the wrong direction, with this view predominating in Slovakia, Spain (both 72%), Croatia (71%), France and Poland (both 70%)

This emerges from a Eurobarometer survey carried out in October and November.

The perception of EU citizens that things are going in the right direction in their country has declined in all EU member states. Compared to May, the percentage of Maltese who think their country is going in the wrong direction has declined by three percentage points. In the EU as a whole, the percentage of respondents who think that things are going in the right direction has dropped by 13 points.

But the perception that things are going in the right direction in Malta drops to just 44% among Maltese who are still studying. In this category, 51% think that things are neither going in a right or in a wrong direction.

In five countries, a majority of respondents think that things are going in the right direction in the EU: Malta (65%), Luxembourg, Ireland (both 48%), Latvia (47%) and Lithuania (40%). Opinion is divided in Portugal (35% right direction vs. 35% wrong direction).

In the remaining 21 countries respondents are most likely to say things in the EU are going in the wrong direction, and this is particularly the case in Greece, Belgium (both 62%) and Spain (60%)

In Malta, optimism that things are going in the right direction in the EU has increased since April-May 2022 (65%, +3 percentage points).

However, optimism has decreased in 23 Member States, most notably in Denmark (31%, -26 pp), Portugal (35%, -23 pp), Estonia (29%, -21 pp) and Belgium (25%, -20 pp). Results have remained stable in the other three countries.

But while the Maltese are more positive in their outlook on the overall direction of both Malta and the EU, they are also more “worried” than most other Europeans on particular issues which are impacting on their life.

The survey also assessed the level of concern of EU citizens over a number of issues. The cost of living emerges as the top concern of the Maltese, with 96% saying that they are worried about rising prices.

In every country, more than seven in ten respondents say they are worried about the rising cost of living, and nearly all respondents are worried in Greece (100%), Cyprus (99%), Italy and Portugal (both 98%). More than eight in ten are ‘very worried’ in Greece (86%), Cyprus (85%) and Portugal (84%).

Respondents are least likely to be concerned about the rising cost of living in Sweden (74%), Denmark (77%), the Netherlands (81%) and Romania (82%).

The issue which is worrying the Maltese most is climate change (93%) closely followed by migration (92%).

But while 58% of Maltese are very worried by migration, 63% are very worried about climate change.

The survey found a wide variation between Member States in the proportion of respondents that say they are worried about migration. This is highest in Cyprus (93%), Malta (92%), Greece (86%), Italy (83%) and Portugal (81%).

In fact, more than half of respondents are ‘very worried’ about migration in in Cyprus (80%), Malta (58%) and Greece (53%). By contrast, less than half of respondents are worried about migration in Denmark (37%) and Sweden (45%).

Overall, 81% of EU citizens say they are worried about climate change. This is the case for more than half of respondents in nearly every country, with the highest proportions seen in Malta (93%), Italy and Portugal (both 92%). The exception is Estonia, where less than half of respondents (44%) are concerned about climate change.

The proportion that says they are ‘very worried’ is highest in Cyprus (68%), Malta (62%), France and Portugal (both 59%).

At least six in ten respondents in every country say they are worried about the war in Ukraine spreading to other countries. The highest proportions are seen in Malta (93%), Poland, Portugal (both 91%) and Lithuania (90%), while the lowest proportions are found in the Netherlands (62%), Denmark (65%) and Sweden (67%).

Respondents are most likely to say they are ‘very worried’ about the spread of the war to other countries in Portugal (66%), Malta (63%), Cyprus (62%) and Latvia (60%).

Respondents in Malta are most likely to say they are worried about the risk of a nuclear accident (93%), followed by those in Portugal (89%), Italy and Lithuania (both 88%). In Cyprus, as many as 70% say they are ‘very worried’. In Sweden, less than half (47%) are worried about the risk of a nuclear accident, and the proportion is also relatively low in the Netherlands (54%), Denmark (55%) and Finland (58%).

Looking at the measures taken to tackle the rising cost of living, one in three Europeans is satisfied with the measures taken both at the national government and EU level. Satisfaction ranges between 66% in Malta and 15% in Estonia for national measures and between 55% in Ireland and 13% in Estonia for EU ones.

But while the Maltese are largely satisfied by the actions of their government to control inflation, they are still feeling the pinch. 38% say that they are living with some difficulties with their present income compared to 34% of all Europeans. But only 4% of the Maltese are experiencing great difficulties compared to 9% of all EU citizens.