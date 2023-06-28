menu

[IN PHOTOS] Mnarja festival officially opened in Buskett

Hundreds expected to attend the annual festival on Thursday and Friday

karl_azzopardi
28 June 2023, 7:42pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The festival is being held in Buskett (Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
Hundreds of people are expected to attended the annual Mnarja festival held at Buskett on Thursday and Friday on the occasion of the fest of St Peter and St Paul.

The festival is a Maltese tradition and the biggest agricultural event of the year, bringing farmers, animal breeders, animal lovers, gardeners and plant enthusiasts and families together over a two-day period.

(Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
A number of stands were erected to exhibit products and host competitions, to the delight of those present.

Attendees could also treat themselves to traditional Maltese food and wines while enjoying the atmosphere at Buskett. 

 

(Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
(Photo: James Bianchi/mediatoday)
