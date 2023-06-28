[IN PHOTOS] Mnarja festival officially opened in Buskett

Hundreds of people are expected to attended the annual Mnarja festival held at Buskett on Thursday and Friday on the occasion of the fest of St Peter and St Paul.

The festival is a Maltese tradition and the biggest agricultural event of the year, bringing farmers, animal breeders, animal lovers, gardeners and plant enthusiasts and families together over a two-day period.

A number of stands were erected to exhibit products and host competitions, to the delight of those present.

Attendees could also treat themselves to traditional Maltese food and wines while enjoying the atmosphere at Buskett.