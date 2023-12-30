[WATCH] MaltaToday pays tribute to those who left us in 2023

MaltaToday looks back at some of the prominent Maltese people we've sadly said goodbye to in 2023

Silvio Parnis, former Labour MP, died on January 3, aged 57

2023 began on a sombre note as Silvio Parnis, who was a Labour parliamentary secretary for active ageing and persons with disabilities, passed away at the age of 57.

Parnis served as Paola mayor and was first elected in parliament as a Labour MP in 1998. He did not contest the last election in 2022 after he was left out of a Cabinet reshuffle in 2020.

He had been battling cancer for quite some time, but his health took a turn for the worse towards the end of the year.

Victor Grech, a veteran actor, died on January 18, aged 96

Veteran actor Victor Grech, best known for his role as Sander in the 1990s telenovela Ipokriti, died at the age of 96.

In all, he had 35 acting parts on television, amongst them Kristu Fl-Iżbarra, Hekk Jidhirlek Mela Hekk Hu, Pilatus u Dejjem Tiegħek.

He was also sought for radio plays which used to be broadcast live on Rediffusion from the Knightshall, today the Malta Conference Centre.

He married actor and presenter Mary Grech in 1961, and together they had two children, Josef u Christianne.

Pelin Kaya, died on her birthday January 18, aged 30

Pelin Kaya from Istanbul was killed in the early hours of Wednesday after being run over by a car in Gżira.

Kaya, 30, worked as an interior designer and has been living in Malta for at least a year.

She lived in Gżira, not far from where she was run over while walking near the Paul & Rocco petrol station.

Victor Aquilina, broadcaster, died on 24 January, aged 92.

Consider one of the pioneers of broadcasting in Malta, Victor Aquilina died at the age of 92 in Australia.

In 1950, Aquilina became the first disc jockey on cable radio, for services run by Rediffusion.

Two decades later, after working as a programme producer and a newscaster, he became head of programmes.

Aquilina resigned a short time after Xandir Malta was set up as a branch of the state-owned Telemalta communications company.

He migrated to Australia, where he headed SBS radio.

Victor Aquilina was awarded Qadi tar-Repubblika medal by the Maltese government and resigned a year after, 1955.

Gudja deputy mayor John Mary Calleja, died on January 26

John Mary Calleja was Gudja’s deputy mayor when he died on 26 January.

He had served as mayor of the town for more than 20 years before becoming deputy mayor in the last election.

Calleja was also president of G]aqda Mu`ikali Marija Assunta Gudja.

George Portelli, actor and first mayor of Qormi, died on February 28, aged 91

George Portelli was born on 23 March 1931, and lived in Qormi throughout his life.

He was the first mayor of Qormi from 1994, till 1996.

Portelli achieved the most success when in 1955 he was Jesus Christ in the production ‘Bin il-Bniedem.”

He was also in a number of foreign productions, including Eyewitness (1969) and Black Eagle (1988).

Edwin Grech, doctor and former Labour MP, dies on March 15, aged 94

Edwin Grech, the former Labour MP and father of murdered teenager Karin Grech passed away at the age of 94 in March.

Edwin Grech had returned to Malta in 1977 at the height of the doctors’ strike and was appointed professor and director of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at St Luke’s Hospital.

Socially ostracised by his medical peers for being a strike-breaker, Grech was eventually targeted in the most brutal of ways.

His 15-year-old daughter Karin was killed by a parcel bomb just three days after Christmas 1977, that was addressed to her father.

Edwin Grech had unsuccessfully contested the election in 1987 with the Labour Party but was elected in 1992 and 1996.

He served as social welfare minister between 1996 and 1998.

Former Labour prime minister Alfred Sant had nominated Edwin Grech for president but the Nationalist government of the time had turned down the proposal.

Grech had served as dean of the faculty of medicine and surgery between 1979 and 1986 and also a member of the University of Malta’s senate and later the UOM council.

He had also served as an advisor and consultant in maternal and child health for the World Health Organisation.

Anne Agius Ferrante, PN’s first female MP, died on April 6, aged 97

The Nationalist Party’s first woman MP, Anne Agius Ferrante, died in April at the age of 97.

The daughter of a former attorney general, Sir Philip Pullicino, Agius Ferrante was elected on the PN ticket in 1980 in a casual election, following the death of former prime minister Ġorġ Borg Olivier.

Agius Ferrante had two children, Susan Zammit Tabona and Timothy.

Leo Bartolo, actor, dies on April 11, aged 72

Actor Leo Bartolo, widely recognised for his portrayal of Tarcisio in the popular local series 'Ic-Caqqufa,' passed away on April 11.

Having graced television screens for numerous years, Bartolo also left his mark in theatre through notable productions such as "it-Tfal."

In pursuit of knowledge, Bartolo pursued studies in theology and management at the University of Malta.

He was survived by his loving wife, Carmeline, and left behind two daughters, Gretel and Glenda.

Sammy Nicholl, footballer, died on April 18, aged 88

Maltese football legend Sammy Nicholl won several honours in his career before becoming a football pundit.

He started his football career with Żebbuġ Rangers but will be mostly remembered for the long and distinguished career he had with Sliema Wanderers where he donned the Blues shirt 135 times between 1952 and 1964, scoring 80 goals.

Rita Vella, Disability rights activist, died on June 15 aged 50

Rita Vella was a disability rights activist and for many years chaired a support group for people living with the disease.

As a sufferer of muscular dystrophy herself, Rita was a pillar of the disability sector and was the embodiment of empathy and positivity.

Vella Borg was diagnosed with the disease when she was eight years old and stopped walking three years later, losing all movement in her hands by the age of 16.

In 2010, she was recognised as one of 12 Women Inspiring Europe after winning a competition organised by the European Insitute for Gender Equality in Vilnius.

In 2012, together with her late husband, she was also awarded the National Order of Merit by the President for promoting the rights of people with a disability.

Andrew Schembri, Brikkuni guitarist, dies on June 30, aged 29

Guitarist Andrew Schembri died in June at the young age of 29.

He was widely known as the guitarist for the local band Brikkuni, as well as for his elaborate light installations as part of the artistic duo Late Interactive.

His work often took centre stage being displayed even in local festivals such as Science in the City.

Ray Bone, veteran actor, dies on July 2, aged 66

Veteran actor Ray Bone, best known for his role in the 2010s comedy series Deċeduti, passed away in July.

Born on 13 January 1957, Ray appeared in several Maltese sitcoms and soaps, including One Star Hotel, Dun Benit, Deċeduti, Santa Monika, and most recently, Nostalġija.

Ray Bone also made significant contributions to the Valletta community, particularly within Valletta FC. He played football for the club for a number of years, following in the footsteps of his father, Walter Bone.

Kurt Polidano, Mqabba goalkeeper, died on July 3, aged 24

Kurt Polidano was a police constable when he on July 3 at the age of 24.

He however was better known for his pivotal role on the Mqabba football squad.

Polidano who had also played on loan with Birkirkara, Qrendi and Zurrieq also coached children at the Mqabba club.

Josef Grech, actor, died on July 1, aged 27

Josef Grech from Burmarrad formed part of the theatre group Dwal Godda and was best known for his role of the ‘risen Jesus’.

He played the role of Jesus in Good Friday pageants for several years.

He was only 27 when he died on July 1.

Roberta Magri, actor and online media editor, died on July 6, aged 32

Roberta Magri was not only an accomplished actress but also the founder and editor of the online news website Skoperta.

Despite facing challenges associated with cerebral palsy, Magri remained undeterred and actively contributed to both the entertainment industry and the media.

In addition to her notable roles in Maltese television series such as Iċ-Ċaqqufa, Santa Monika, Tereża, and the more recent F’Salib it-Toroq, Magri played a pivotal role in establishing and managing the Skoperta platform.

Her resilience and commitment served as an inspiration to others.

Gino Vella, actor, died on July 17, aged 46

Actor Gino Vella was known for his role in the popular Maltese comedy series Klassi Ghalina.

Vella played the role of Wenzu the barman in the television series, which follows the trials and tribulations of a rowdy Maltese classroom.

Vella reprised the role for the first two seasons of the show.

Raymond Mahoney, poet and songwriter, died on July 26, aged 74

The writer Ray Mahoney, whose name shared the billing on so many works from the Maltese popular songbook, died at 74.

Mahoney was already a household name when he made his mark in Malta’s Eurovision history by penning its 1991 entry ‘Could It Be’, performed by Paul Giordimaina and Georgina at the Eurovision Song Contest held in Rome.

The following year, in 1992, he would write the words to the evergreen ‘Little Child (Tfajjel Ċkejken)’ sung by Mary Spiteri, reaching number third in the Eurovision Song Contest held in Malmö, Sweden.

Mahoney was a poet and wordsmith sought after by collaborators and artists in the theatre world

Rose Vella, activist and mother of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, died on August 2, aged 84

Rose Vella, the mother of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was a steadfast advocate for justice on behalf of her daughter and actively supported the quest for 'truth and justice' alongside her husband, in the last few years.

She was also a prominent figure in numerous protests held over the past six years, particularly during the tumultuous political crisis of 2019.

Every 16th day of the month, Rose Vella could be found leading the tribute to her daughter in vigils held in Valletta where the Great Siege monument has been transformed into a makeshift memorial for Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Vella would be present in the courtroom, where her daughter's killers stood charged with the heinous crime. She would follow proceedings silently, mere metres away from the men who took her daughter away.

Rose was married to Michael Vella and they had four children: Daphne, Mandy, Corinne, and Helen.

Michael Treeby, presenter, died on August 3, aged 61

The late Michael Treeby, who passed away at the age of 61, was not only an esteemed geography and Italian teacher at St Clare College Secondary School in Pembroke but also a passionate activist unafraid to champion justice and truth.

Beyond the classroom, Treeby was a familiar voice on NET FM, where he hosted various programs, including Klassifika Italia, Mare Mare, Sabato Sera, and Nomi e Cognomi. His deep admiration for Italian culture, language, and music, particularly his avid support for Inter in football, was evident in his engaging presentations.

Treeby's dedication to Italian music was further showcased in his annual analyses of the Sanremo Festival, which he meticulously crafted for NET News from 2017 until last year. His love for the latest releases was so profound that, in the early years, he ventured to purchase records, eagerly staying ahead of their availability in Maltese shops.

Leslie Agius, diplomat and former ambassador, died on August 12, aged 78

A proud Mosti, Leslie played for Mosta FC, Hibernians and Floriana in his youth, and would fondly recall how his first match after signing for Hibs was a 1963 exhibition match against Chelsea FC.

Football was a lifelong passion of Leslie’s, from his days at Mosta’s Oratorju Qalb Ta’ Gesu, where he met his future wife, Vicky.

He served his country on the diplomatic front with postings to Brussels, Rome, Tripoli and Washington, amongst others, in the 1970s and early 80s. He went on to make important contributions to Malta’s tourism industry as the Director of the National Tourism Office of Malta (NTOM) in the UK later that decade.

He returned to Malta in the 1990s as Director of the University of Malta’s International Office, and Chief Executive of the Foundation for International Studies at the Valletta campus, during which time he reformed the university’s Institute for Islands and Small States. He was appointed Deputy Chairman of the CHOGM task force in 2005.

In the decades that followed, Leslie advised and mentored a generation of Maltese diplomats, besides actively contributing to the Malta Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Archdiocese of Malta’s Discern think-tank and other good causes.

He continued to lend his organisational abilities to other good causes and charitable organisations in his later years.

Joe N. Tabone, businessman, died on August 16, aged 92

Businessman Joseph N. Tabone more popularly known for the chairmanship roles he occupied at Air Malta and Bank of Valletta died at the age of 92.

An accountant by profession, Tabone had captained the part-privatisation of Bank of Valletta in 1992. This was the first public entity to be listed on the Malta Stock Exchange in an exercise then referred to as popularisation.

Tabone was then appointed by the government as chair of the national airline, which underwent a facelift.

However, Tabone’s name was forever linked to the ill-fated decision at Air Malta to buy several Avro RJ 70s in a bid to offer a regional service across the Mediterranean and the setting up of subsidiary airline AzzurAir. Both ventures went belly up, leaving the national airline in debt.

Godwin Cassar, architect, died on August 21, aged 75

Architect Godwin Cassar was a former director general of the Planning Authority.

Cassar was a chartered town planner and was instrumental in the late 1980s and 1990s in the setting up of the Planning Authority and the first structure plan for Malta.

In 1992, Cassar was made director of planning and CEO within the newly-founded Planning Authority.

After the Environment Protection Department was merged with the PA in 2001, he became the first director general of the new entity now called the Malta Environment and Planning Authority.

His contribution was recognised last year when he was awarded the Buonamico Award by President George Vella.

Cassar was born in Valletta in 1948 and graduated as an architect from the University of Malta in 1971.

He later obtained a postgraduate diploma at the Bowcentrum International Education (Rotterdam) in Housing, Planning and Building in 1975.

Joe inguanez, sociologist and cleric, died on August 28, aged 80

The sociologist, cleric and former head of the Church think-tank Discern, Fr Joe Inguanez, died aged 80 in August.

Inguanez was an intellectual whose gentle yet uncompromising views of society and Catholicism in modern-day Malta won him plaudits from those whose attention he commanded.

Having headed Discern, a Catholic think-tank that used applied research to keep guiding the Maltese Church, Inguanez, who lectured at the University of Malta’s Department of Sociology and had also been its head of department, became a prominent cleric in Maltese society.

Born in Ħal-Għaxaq in 1943, he was ordained priest in 1970, having at one point captained the Young Christian Workers movement.

Apart from his towering persona in his field of academia, Inguanez stood apart from many of his fellow clerics for promoting an intellectual criticism of the Maltese Catholic Church.

Anthony Grech Sant, former Floriana F.C president, died on August 30, aged 76

Anthony Grech Sant, a notable figure in the history of Floriana FC, is remembered as one of the most successful presidents the club has ever had. His tenure, which began in the 1989-90 season, was marked by numerous achievements, establishing Floriana FC as a powerhouse in Maltese football and gaining recognition in UEFA club competitions.

Under Grech Sant's leadership, Floriana FC experienced a golden era, securing victories in every major honour in Maltese football. His strategic vision and leadership skills were instrumental in building a formidable team, attracting exceptional players such as David Cluett, John Buttigieg, Richard Buhagiar, Denis Cauchi, Mark Miller, and Brian Crawley, among others.

In the 1998-99 season, after nearly a decade at the helm, Grech Sant gracefully stepped down as the club president. His legacy includes an impressive tally of nine domestic honours, featuring one league title, two FA Trophies, one Super Cup, one Lowenbrau Cup, and four Super Cups.

Joseph Zammit, firefighter, died on September 17, aged 48

Firefighter Joseph Zammit lost his life after bravely combatting a grass fire ignited by waste in Pembroke this past September.

Before his dedicated service as a firefighter, Zammit had a distinguished career as a police officer, contributing to the Police Fire Brigade prior to the establishment of the Civil Protection Department in 1996.

Beyond his professional commitments, Zammit was an active and familiar presence in his community, faithfully participating in the annual village feast of San Pietru.

Joseph Zammit was survived by his grieving wife, Kim, and their two children.

His selfless dedication to public service and his community left a lasting impact.

Gaetano Tanti, trade unionist, died on September 21, aged 66

Gaetano Tanti, a long-serving president of UHM, died at the age of 66 in September.

Born in March 1957, Tanti was from Hamrun.

He joined the UHM in 1976 and worked up the ranks to become the union’s president in May 1998. He held the post of president for 13 years until he retired from trade unionism and rejoined the public service in 2011.

As a trade unionist, Tanti served on several entities, including the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development.

Philip Sciberras, judge and former Labour MP, dies on October 2, aged 77

A poet and a writer, Philip[ Sciberras went on to become an MP in the second Mintoff legislature in 1979 following the resignation of Ġużè Abela. He was later elected in the 1981 election, but was not re-elected in subsequent elections.

In 2002, he was appointed as a judge, serving eight years up until pensionable age, having handled no less than 2,529 judgements, with 69 rendered on his last day in office.

A founder of the Moviment Qawmien Litterarju of the 1960s, his published works included Priżmi, with Lawrenz Cachia (1968), Dawl fil-Persjani (1972), Mandala (1984), and Mirja (2014).

In addition to his legal publications, he embarked on a monumental, 10-volume reference work, L-Alfabett tal-Kodici Civili (The Alphabet of the Civil Code).

Married to Rose, Sciberras had three children – all lawyers by profession – the women’s rights activist Lara Dimitrijevic, former Labour mayor Alex Sciberras, and Andrew Sciberras.

Ray Vincent Suda, DJ, died on October 3

The local music and entertainment scene in Malta mourned the loss of the beloved DJ Ray Vincent Suda, who passed away after a courageous and challenging battle with cancer.

Ray Vincent Suda, was a cherished figure among karaoke enthusiasts in Malta.

Despite facing this formidable adversary, Suda continued to be a familiar and beloved presence, particularly known for the vibrant events he organised within the local music and entertainment communities.

In his final days, Suda shared the depth of his struggle in a poignant video from his hospital bed, providing a heart-wrenching glimpse into his journey.

Having been recently transferred to the Palliative Care Unit, he candidly expressed the harsh reality that his time might be limited.

Ċettina Darmenia Brincat, politician, teacher and businesswoman, died on October 5, aged 92

Ċettina Darmenia Brincat served as one of the first women elected to Malta's parliament.

Darmenia Brincat's political journey unfolded between 1982 and 1987 when she served as a Labour MP.

As the seventh woman to hold such a position in Maltese parliamentary history, she broke barriers and paved the way for future generations of female leaders.

Born and raised in Luqa, Darmenia Brincat's intellectual pursuits led her to the University of Grenoble in France, where she specialised in French and history.

Beyond her political career, she was a teacher who ventured into entrepreneurship, establishing her travel agency, Darmenia Tours, where she did various trips abroad, including pilgrimages.

Pawlu Curmi, artist, died on November 8, aged 92

Pawlu Curmi was better known as "il-Pampalun," and often described as the King of Maltese Carnival.

Curmi was widely recognised in Valletta, especially during the carnival season.

He was a familiar presence at these celebrations, adorned in the brightest of colours and wearing the broadest of smiles.

Curmi was born on December 12, 1930. He was the youngest of nine boys and married Doris Zarb, with whom he had two children, John and Carmen.

In 1950, Curmi participated in the traditional Maltese Carnival celebrations for the first time. Afterwards, he established his own company, now known as the "Paul Curmi & Christopher Caruana Carnival Dance Company."

Curmi was also involved in football and regattas.

Zvezdan Reljić, photographic artist and MaltaToday designer, died on Decmber 22, aged 62

Zvezdan Reljić was the photographic artist, print and publishing specialist who gave MaltaToday several of its iconic newspaper identities.

Reljić, who built a life in Malta in the early 1990s after leaving the former Yugoslavia together with his late wife and seamstress Jasmina, was well known as a publishing specialist with an undying love for the art of photography.

The couple had three children, Teodor, author and former film critic at MaltaToday, Jovan, and Tia, also a former staff journalist.

For over 10 years, he was a member of Network Publications, later Mediatoday’s design and print staff, ideating the MaltaNow cultural and arts supplement for MaltaToday, and later in its magazine format.

He later redesigned MaltaToday’s look, selecting the fonts which remain, to this day, part and parcel of the print newspaper’s identity.

Reljić created the Kixott co-operative, which he ran from its bar in Mosta as a hub for creatives, as well as EDE Books, the publishing house which this year won the National Book Prize for Loranne Vella’s Marta Marta.