PN warns delayed Ta' Qali animal hospital reopening jeopardises veterinary course

The Nationalist Party (PN) has raised concerns that the delayed reopening of the Ta' Qali animal hospital could disrupt the launch of Malta's first veterinary course, which was slated to begin this academic year.

In a press conference on Thursday, shadow minister for animal welfare Janice Abela Chetcuti and shadow minister for education Justin Schembri criticised the government for its failure to reopen the hospital, which has been closed since last year after extensive damage to its equipment caused by a power surge.

Chetcuti said the Ta' Qali animal hospital was a key project envisioned by the PN over 12 years ago, recognising the need for a 24/7 facility to serve the country’s animals and veterinary professionals. She accused the Labour government of neglecting the hospital and endangering plans to offer hands-on training for aspiring veterinarians.

The hospital, which was expected to double as a training ground for students taking part in a new veterinary course at MCAST, was due to reopen at the start of the current academic year. However, Education Minister Clifton Grima and Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo have provided no explanation for the delay, with Grima recently telling *Times of Malta* that the facility is now expected to be operational in 2025.

This delay, the PN argued, casts doubt on the future of the MCAST veterinary programme, which is being offered in collaboration with the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB). Schembri pointed out that there are still unresolved questions about whether the course is accredited by the Veterinary Regulatory Council in Malta, an essential requirement for students to obtain a warrant to practice.

"To date, the eight MCAST students starting the course do not have the assurance that they will be granted the warrant," Schembri said. "It would be irresponsible to start the course as planned if it is not accredited."

Schembri further criticised the government for failing to adequately consult the Malta Veterinary Association on the matter, adding that clarity was urgently needed to avoid undermining the future of veterinary education in the country.

As the Ta' Qali animal hospital remains closed, the PN insists that the government must act swiftly to address the concerns of students, professionals, and animal welfare advocates.

Education Ministry responds to Opposition's claims

The Ministry for Education, in response to the Opposition's statements, clarified that full details regarding the veterinary course and the Ta' Qali animal hospital had already been made public.

According to the ministry, 29 students applied for the Master of Science in Veterinary Medicine course at MCAST, with only 8 meeting the required criteria. These students are set to begin their training in November as planned, with both local and foreign lecturers providing a mix of in-person and online instruction.

The ministry also refuted claims that consultations had not taken place, stating that meetings were held with the Veterinary Surgeons’ Council, responsible for issuing warrants, as well as the Malta Veterinary Association. The ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining continuous dialogue.

Regarding the Ta’ Qali animal hospital, the ministry confirmed that a tender for its operation would be published soon. An internal feasibility study had already been completed to ensure the hospital's financial viability, with reopening scheduled for 2025. This will allow students to gain practical experience as part of their training.