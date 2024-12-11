Bjorn Callus appointed Transport Ministry Permanent Secretary

Bjorn Callus has been appointed Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, the government announced on Wednesday.

“Principal Permanent Secretary Tony Sultana appointed a new Permanent Secretary, after his nomination was approved by the Public Service Commission and announced some changes in the responsibilities of other Permanent Secretaries. These changes will take effect as from 1 January 2025,” the Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary said in a statement.

Callus joined the Public Service in 2009 as EU Fund Officer and served in several positions including that of EU Fund Manager, Senior Policy Officer, Technical Attaché, as well as Director General of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Directorate. He holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in European studies.

The Public Service would thanked Nancy Caruana, Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, who reached retirement age. Caruana had been working for the Public Service since 1982.

She served at the Examination Department, at the VAT Department, and later as an Assistant Director and Director in the Government Property Department, as well as Director of Tourism and as a Permanent Secretary in several ministries.

The post of Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects will now be assumed by Permanent Secretary Godwin Mifsud. Mifsud has been working in the Public Service since 2001 and has great experience in the economic fields through various posts in the Economic Policy Department both as an Officer and later as Director of Structural Economic Research and Director General Economic Policy.

The post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Inclusion and Volunteering will be assumed by Permanent Secretary Anthony Gatt. He has successfully led several holistic Public Service projects such as the switch to electric vehicles. Throughout his career in the Public Service, Gatt has worked in various ministries and departments.

In the meantime, due to changes in nomenclatures of Ministries, Permanent Secretary Christopher Cutajar will be serving as Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism. Permanent Secretary Joseph F. Caruana will now serve as Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness.