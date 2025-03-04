Public warned about fake ERA letters
The Environmental and Resources Authority said it received reports about fraudulent correspondences claiming to be from the authority
The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has issued a warning regarding fake letters that falsely claim to be from the authority.
On Tuesday, ERA said reports have been received from the public about fraudulent correspondences, which ERA has confirmed were not issued by them.
ERA is urging those who receive any suspicious letters claiming to be from ERA to verify their authenticity by contacting them directly at 2292 3500 or through the ERIS system.
The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any such fraudulent cases to the relevant authorities.