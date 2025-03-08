Prime Minister's wife gives Isabelle Bonnici Remarkable Woman Award

Isabelle Bonnici was awarded The Remarkable Woman Award by the Prime Minister’s wife during the second edition of the MARA event.

Following the death of her son in December 2022 in a construction site, Isabelle Bonnici fought for a public inquiry into her son’s death despite the Prime Minister’s resistence.

Bonnici was the source of major backlash for the Labour government. She and her family had embarrassed PL MPs in parliament who voted against a public inquiry, with many of the same MPs now regretting their stubbornness.

Prime Minister Robert Abela eventually gave in just moments before thousands filled Castille square in protest against his government’s stance.

The public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death exposed massive regulatory failures.

No mention of any of this was made in the government press release announcing the rewards.

The event, which honoured 14 women who have made significant contributions in their respective fields, served as a platform to celebrate success stories that inspire young girls and women across Malta and Gozo.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, was given to Nancy Scerri for her 35 years of dedicated work with Caritas Malta. Maria Formosa, Executive Secretary of ALS Malta, was voted by the public to receive the People’s Choice Award.

Lydia Abela highlighted that these awards are a reflection of the vital role women play in various sectors, including business, social work, science, and technology.

The MARA 2025 winners were selected based on public nominations, as well as recommendations from social partners and NGOs.