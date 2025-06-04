UPE claims Education Ministry sought disciplinary action against tattooed educators

Teachers at St Ignatius College are facing pressure and threats of disciplinary action over visible tattoos, despite the Ministry of Education never issuing any official guidelines on body art, the Union of Professional Educators (UPE) has claimed.

“Policies must prioritise professional merit, not personal appearance. Body art reflects cultural identity protected under the PSMC’s diversity and inclusion principles,” said Graham Sansone, head of the UPE in a press statement on Wednesday morning.

The Public Service Management Code states that tattoos should be “adequately covered” but also requires each ministry to create approved policies, something the Ministry of Education has failed to do, UPE said.

According to UPE, some educators at St Ignatius College are being instructed to cover tattoos, despite having no history of poor performance. They claimed that other colleagues with visible tattoos continue to work without any similar demands being made.

The Malta Police updated their policy in 2022, only banning tattoos on the neck, face, and palms, while allowing others if they are not offensive. The Civil Protection Department handles tattoo cases by case, depending on whether they are covered by uniform and not offensive. Nurses and midwives follow clear, profession-specific rules.

The union is asking why educators are being held to harsher and vaguer standards than uniformed services, especially when their work is not affected by the presence of tattoos.

Forcing teachers to wear long clothing to cover tattoos in non-climate-controlled schools during the summer also poses health risks and creates discomfort, particularly in roles that involve physical activity.

The union is now calling on the Education Minister to clarify whether educators should be penalised for their appearance rather than judged on their performance. They are also asking when the ministry will align its approach with other public services and permit non-offensive tattoos unless they can be shown to affect professional duties.