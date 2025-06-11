Second turtle nest discovered at Għadira Bay

The second turtle nest of the season has been discovered at Għadira Bay on Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said that after the turtle nest was reported, ERA and Nature Trust went straight to the site to protect the area.

According to Wildlife Rescue Team Malta, volunteers identified two turtle crawls at Għadira Middle Beach during their morning patrol.

They also called for volunteers in a Facebook post, asking anyone interested to send an email to [email protected] for more information.

Two days ago, the first nest was found, with volunteers identifying a turtle at Ġnejna Bay. The turtle was then microchipped and named Grace.

The public is urged to immediately report any sightings or turtle activity to ERA over the phone (2292 3500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM (9999 9505).