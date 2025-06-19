Bolt backs Transport Malta’s plan to cap driver hours

Ride-hailing platform Bolt has welcomed Transport Malta’s proposed cap on cab driver hours, describing it as a “step in the right direction” toward improving road safety and ensuring fairer competition across the industry.

The proposed measure, first reported by MaltaToday earlier this week, would prevent cab drivers from working more than 12 consecutive hours, addressing long-standing concerns about driver fatigue on Malta’s roads. The new system, still in the works, is intended to close regulatory loopholes that currently allow drivers to switch between platforms and exceed safe working limits.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Bolt said it already operates with a cap on driving hours, built into its platform through a technical solution that restricts the number of hours a driver can spend logged into the app.

“For several years, Bolt has implemented a technical solution that limits the number of hours drivers can work on our platform,” the company said. “This safeguard is designed to prevent fatigue, promote responsible driving, and ensure no abuse of the system.”

Bolt said it supports Transport Malta’s efforts to regulate the issue across the board. “It’s a step in the right direction towards safer roads and a fairer operating environment for all platforms,” the company said.

Transport Malta has been stepping up enforcement in the cab sector after years of lax regulation, including revoking licences over bogus garage addresses and targeting illegally parked Y-plate vehicles.

Industry insiders previously told MaltaToday that it is not uncommon for drivers to work shifts longer than 12 hours, particularly during the busy summer months. Some drivers have even been known to sleep in their cars between shifts.

Bolt said it is open to ongoing discussions with regulators and stakeholders, calling for the continuous collection and analysis of data to guide future decisions. “We welcome the ongoing conversation around safety and standards in the industry,” it said.