Alex Borg says he wants to run 'positive' leadership campaign

PN leadership candidate Alex Borg has stated that the contest between himself and Adrian Delia will not turn sour.

On Tuesday night, Borg announced that he will contest the PN leadership election one day after former leader Adrian Delia announced his bid.

Borg is one of the clear favourites for party leader. A MaltaToday survey published last Sunday put him in pole position, with 23.2% of party members preferring him as leader. He enjoys strong support among younger and middle-aged members as well as among those with higher education.

Doorstepped by journalists outside PN HQ on Wednesday, Borg said that he spoke with Delia and other MPs before throwing his hat in the ring. “What’s sure is that this is a new chapter for the PN, regardless of who the leader will be,” he noted.

On rumours that Borg and Delia had agreed not to run against each other, the Gozitan MP quipped that the Labour Party is known for its pacts, while the PN prefers having a choice in this “race between friends.”

Borg was also confronted with Facebook posts from Delia’s canvassers calling him a backstabber. But Borg insisted that his campaign will be a positive one, and stressed that the PN must come out stronger after the leadership race.

Queried on the fact that he is only 29 years old, Borg responded that “Age is just a number,” claiming that his leadership would bring generational change to the PN. He further told journalists that if the PN uses its young and experienced voices, the party can truly be an alternative government.

The Gozitan MP was also quizzed on the possibility of Franco Debono entering the leadership race. “Franco Debono is a friend of mine and I already said that his place should be within the PN,” adding that he will see how someone like Debono could be involved in the PN’s work.

“The PN is in the opposition. We cannot exclude anyone. We should include everyone who is a disgruntled PN or PL supporter. We want to be a powerful movement that offers an alternative to the PL government.”