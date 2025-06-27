Id-Dar tal-Providenza opposes euthanasia, warns of ‘dangerous shift in medical ethics’

Id-Dar tal-Providenza has strongly opposed the legalisation of euthanasia and assisted suicide, warning that such a move would signal a "dangerous shift in medical ethics" and threaten the dignity of people who are ill, disabled or dependent on care.

In a statement issued on Friday, director Mgr Martin Micallef said the charitable institution is firmly against the introduction of measures that would permit medically-assisted dying, arguing that society’s role is to protect life, especially the most vulnerable.

“Dignity of life is not achieved through assisted suicide,” Mgr Micallef said.

“Euthanasia promotes a throwaway culture, in which human beings are seen as burdens, and the decision to die may not truly be a personal choice but rather influenced by internalised societal values that devalue care and portray dependence on others as something shameful,” he said.

He cautioned that assisted suicide and euthanasia strike at the heart of society and promote a cultural shift where those who are healthy are increasingly valued, while those who require care and support are subtly devalued.

Referring to countries where assisted dying laws are already in place, Mgr Micallef questioned the effectiveness of legal safeguards. He claimed that in these jurisdictions, initial restrictions had been eroded over time, leading to controversial outcomes such as euthanasia for mental illness, disabilities, and even newborns.

Mgr Micallef also raised concerns about how legal changes could reshape medical practice. He said that in some instances, doctors have refused life-saving treatment to people with disabilities, believing their lives lacked quality.

Id-Dar tal-Providenza, a long-established care institution for persons with disabilities, also criticised the government’s public consultation process on end-of-life issues, describing it as too short and lacking sufficient engagement.

The statement concludes with a call to uphold the value of life and work towards providing better care and support. “This can be done by investing in high-quality and holistic palliative care, improving services for persons with disabilities and those with mental health difficulties, and promoting the belief that every life is worthy of being lived.”