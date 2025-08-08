PN criticises government’s ‘sham’ planning reform consultation

The Nationalist Party says government is only “pretending to consult” on a proposed planning reform, reiterating its appeal for the bills in parliament to be withdrawn.

The setting up of an inter-ministerial committee to gather feedback on the bills is “a sham” to give the impression government is consulting, the PN said on Friday.

Spokespersons Stanley Zammit and Rebekah Borg insisted it was only after strong pressure from environmental groups and the PN that the government refrained from pushing these laws through parliament.

They insisted the bills must be withdrawn “without delay” and meaningful consultation carried out.

On Thursday, the government announced that an inter-ministerial committee chaired by the OPM’s Head of Secretariat Mark Malllia will meet NGOs and gather feedback. Concurrently, a one-month public consultation was also launched. The committee includes ministers Ian Borg, Clint Camilleri, Owen Bonnici, Miriam Dalli and Jonathan Attard.

But the PN called this effort an attempt at “manipulation” to ensure government’s proposed laws are passed once parliament reconvenes.

“If the Government truly intended to hold a proper consultation and not a sham, it would have ensured that this working committee included those who have voiced opposition to these bills, as well as experts in the field,” the PN spokespersons said.

They added: “Instead, it appointed people from within government who were responsible for the very laws that have caused such controversy—a fact acknowledged even by Labour figures such as Edward Zammit Lewis, and environmental organisations themselves.”

Zammit Lewis was openly critical of the committee’s composition in a Facebook post on Thursday, adding he would take the people’s side and keep a close eye on the committee’s workings.

Meanwhile, the PN spokespersons said the government has already admitted that no agreement will be reached with NGOs. “Even before the consultation has begun, it has stated that there will be matters which environmental organisations will not agree with. This clearly shows that the government is unwilling to amend the key points of the legislation that sparked such controversy.”

The spokespersons said the PN will not allow the government to hold “token consultation” as a means of forcing through its plans.

“The PN believes in genuine consultation not forced, conditional, media-oriented exercises designed merely to create the illusion that the government has acted, in the hope of calming public anger,” the PN spokespersons said.

They insisted the PN is ready to discuss with the government the issues troubling the public. “If the government truly believes in genuine consultation, it must ensure that it also consults seriously with the Opposition, which represents a significant part of the population,” the spokespersons said.