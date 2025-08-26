University of Malta says PGCE remains valid despite past errors

The University of Malta has affirmed graduates of the Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) remain fully qualified to teach, despite past errors in classification.

“The University reaffirms that all PGCE graduates have received rigorous training and are fully qualified to teach within their respective subject areas,” the statement said.

This comes after the Commissioner for Education within the Ombudsman’s Office found that the University “mistakenly” classified an undergraduate qualification as a postgraduate one for students who graduated between 2010 and 2013.

For decades, graduates holding a first degree were offered the chance to take a one-year PGCE course designed to give them the necessary pedagogical skills to teach a specific subject. On successful completion, they became eligible for a teacher’s warrant, which remains valid today.

The University explained that students in the PGCE were registered for study-units at the first-degree level. The title of Postgraduate Certificate in Education was used because the course was only open to those who already held a first degree.

Between 2010 and 2013, the term "second cycle" was mistakenly included in the Diploma Supplement. However, the same document also showed that the study units were delivered at the first-cycle level. For this reason, the University said, the PGCE cannot be considered a level 7 qualification.

The Commissioner for Education confirmed this in his decision.

To support PGCE holders who wish to continue their studies, the University will be launching a top-up programme, which is set to begin once approved by the University Senate.

The University said it regrets the documentation error and has asked its independent Audit and Risk Committee to investigate the cause of the error and recommend ways to reduce risks and strengthen quality assurance processes.

The statement stressed that the University remains committed to high academic standards and the value of its awards.

It described any suggestion that questions the integrity of the PGCE or undermines graduates’ professional standing as “deplorable”, adding that such claims only serve to mislead the public about the competence of teachers who completed the course.