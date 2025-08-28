More than 700 stray cats neutered in 2025

More than 700 cats have been neutered this year, Animal Rights Parliamentary Secretary Alicia Bugeja Said announced on Thursday.

This means that more than 4,500 cats have been neutered since government launched its neutering campaign in June 2023.

“This is an important achievement in this Government’s electoral pledge, which not only helps reduce the population and diseases among stray cats, but also supports the cat feeders who, with great dedication, take care of a number of cats around Malta and Gozo,” she said.

Bugeja Said thanked volunteers for the work they carry out on a daily basis.

She also said that as announced last year, the campaign has been extended to bully breeds and dogs found in rural areas. 85 dogs have been neutered since the scheme was announced.

