Seven firms submit bids for 260 affordable housing apartments

The Foundation for Affordable Housing has closed the tender process for the development of around 260 new apartments aimed at first-time buyers and households on low to middle incomes.

The call, launched in July, attracted 11 submissions from seven private bidders, including Cast Renting Ltd, Vassallo Builders Ltd, A.M. Developments Ltd, Green Building Solutions Ltd, Bonnici Bros Services Ltd, Eclipse JV, and JAJ Contractors Ltd.

The apartments will be built across four sites in Fgura, Marsascala, Kirkop, and Ta’ Ġiorni, which were transferred to the Foundation by the Housing Authority earlier this year. The transfer was approved unanimously in Parliament with the backing of both government and opposition MPs.

The project aims to deliver housing units at prices around 30 per cent below current market rates, making them more accessible to individuals and couples who fall within the lower and middle-income brackets.

An independent Evaluation Committee will now assess the bids against established criteria, with a focus on quality, sustainability, and affordability.

The Foundation for Affordable Housing was set up as a partnership between the government and the Archdiocese of Malta, with the goal of providing long-term, sustainable solutions to the country’s housing challenges.

Those interested in applying for the apartments once they are ready can register for updates at www.affordablehousing.mt.

