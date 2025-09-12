Siġġiewi sub-post office owned by Francine Farrugia permanently closed down

A sub-post office located in a shop owned by former PN Siġġiewi councillor Francine Farrugia has been permanently shut down, MaltaPost announced.

The sub-post office, based at il-Mafkar Gift Box at 179 Triq it-Tabib Nikol Zammit, also serves as a gift and printing shop offering bookkeeping services.

The EASIPIK parcel locker previously located onsite has now been transferred to “Ta Guze’ Stationary & Gift Shop” located at 82, Triq San Nikola, Siġġiewi SGW 1045.

Farrugia, who worked as a finance manager at MCAST and a PN Siggiewi local councillor, was charged with money laundering, embezzlement, fraud, misappropriation, and computer misuse.

Farrugia exploited her access to MCAST’s internal salary system to issue unauthorised double payments to herself over two years. In total, €2,337,258.80 was allegedly transferred fraudulently.

The court granted her bail against a €50,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €25,000, subject to a strict curfew to ensure proper control of the accused.

Maltapost said that the postal services have now been transferred to “Ta Guze’ Stationary & Gift Shop” located at 82, Triq San Nikola, Siġġiewi SGW 1045.